NEW DELHI May 16 India's weather office said on Monday the late arrival of monsoon will not delay the sowing of crops and that rains are expected to make rapid progress after its advent around June 7.

Laxman Singh Rathore, chief of the India Meteorological Department, also told Reuters he was sticking to the original forecast of above-average rainfall this year after two years of drought that ravaged crops. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)