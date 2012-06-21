A girl holds an umbrella in the rain during a monsoon shower in Mumbai June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

NEW DELHI India's crucial monsoon rains were likely to have been 5 percent below average in the week to June 20, sources at the weather office said on Thursday, a third week of scant rain and raising concerns about overall rainfall in the four-month season.

The June-September monsoon rains are important for farm output and economic growth as about 55 percent of the south Asian nation's arable land is rain-fed, and the farm sector accounts for about 15 percent of a nearly $2-trillion economy, Asia's third-biggest.

The monsoon rains were 36 percent below average in the first week of June and were down 50 percent in the second week.

India's weather office is expected to give its official update on the weekly rainfall later on Thursday. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)