Sensex snaps four days of gains; inflation data awaited
Indian shares ended lower on Friday, after jumping to record highs twice this week, as investors turned cautious ahead of inflation data and booked profits in recent outperformers.
MUMBAI India's monsoon has covered the entire country, the weather office said on Friday, more than two weeks ahead of the normal schedule in a year that is forecast to see below average rains.
The revival of monsoon rains in the grain bowl of northwest and central regions should help speed up the sowing of main summer crops such as rice, corn, soybeans and cotton.
Over a quarter higher rainfall since the start of the June-September season has eased concerns of a first drought in six years.
Rains are vital to India's farm sector, which accounts for about 15 percent of the country's nearly $2 trillion economy.
Two-thirds of its 1.2 billion population live in rural areas. Last year, monsoon rains covered the country two days behind the schedule, hitting crop output.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
NEW DELHI India could save as much as $60 billion in energy costs by 2030 and one gigatonne of carbon emissions between 2017 and 2030 by adopting more electric and shared vehicles, according to a report released on Friday by the country's leading think-tank.