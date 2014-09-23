A woman holds an umbrella while waiting to board a train during a heavy rain shower at a railway station in Kolkata September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

NEW DELHI India's annual monsoon has started withdrawing from the country's northwest region, weather officials said on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the retreat after a fortnight's delay.

The withdrawal was delayed due to a late revival of rains this month, causing floods in some parts of the region.

Usually, the season starts to diminish in early September, and withdraws completely from the grain bowl belt of northwest India by the middle of the month.

Monsoon rains are vital because more than half of India's farmland lacks irrigation, and the farm sector accounts for 14 percent of the national economy.

