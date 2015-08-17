Vendors take shelter under plastic tarpaulins as others work during a heavy rain shower at a wholesale vegetable market in Chandigarh, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

MUMBAI India's monsoon rainfall deficit has widened to 10 percent as a strengthening El Nino weather pattern trimmed rainfall, the weather department said, raising fears of the first drought in six years.

The June-September monsoon rains determine farmers' earnings as more than half of farm land lacks irrigation. Though agriculture accounts for about 15 percent of India's $2 trillion economy, three-fifths of its 1.25 billion people depend on it for their livelihood.

The rainfall is likely to remain subdued even this week over most parts of the country, a weather department official said, raising concerns over output from summer-sown crops such as cotton, oilseeds, paddy and pulses.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)