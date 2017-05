A couple holds a child under the parasol of a watch tower against the backdrop of monsoon clouds on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Bangalore in this August 11, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Files

NEW DELHI Monsoon rains in India were 18 percent below average in the week to June 8, the weather office said on Thursday, as the onset of rainfall was delayed by nearly a week from its usual arrival on June 1.

Monsoon rains arrived at India's southern Kerala coast on June 8, easing fears of declining farm and economic growth after two straight droughts hit rural income and agricultural output.

