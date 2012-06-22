NEW DELHI, June 22 India's weather office has
forecast an average monsoon in 2012, retaining its earlier
forecast in April.
For a story on the forecast, see [ID: nL3E8HM35I]
CLASSIFICATION
An average or normal monsoon means rainfall between 96 and
104 percent of a 50-year average of 89 centimetres during a
four-month season from June, India's weather office says.
Rainfall below 90 percent of the average is considered a
drought.
ARRIVAL
The monsoon season starts with the arrival of the rains on
the southern Kerala coast around June 1. Its progress triggers
planting of summer crops.
PROGRESS
After hitting the south coast, it takes about a week to cover
the coffee, tea and rubber growing areas of south India. It
spreads to the rice areas of eastern parts in the first 10 days.
It usually covers half of the country in the first fortnight and
enters the oilseed-producing areas of central India in the third
week of June. Cotton areas in the western region get rains by
the first week of July. It covers entire country by mid-July.
Half of India's farm output comes from crops planted during
the first half of the June-September season.
Here are some facts on the monsoon and its impact:
CROPS
RICE -- Farmers sow paddy at the start of the monsoon in June
and the key areas are in the east and south. The crop is heavily
dependent on rains for irrigation.
A bumper harvest last year led the government to lift a four
year ban on exports and rainfall within the average will erase
any chance of a return of the export ban for the world's second
largest producer of the grain after China.
SUGARCANE: An average monsoon will help the world's top sugar
producer after Brazil to keep its free export policy on sugar in
the new season from Oct. 1.
OTHERS: Corn, lentils, oilseeds and cotton -- important crops
in western and central India -- have some dependency on the
seasonal rains. India remains a net importer of lentils and
cooking oils and domestic output can alter overseas purchases.
An average rainfall could allow the world's second biggest
producer of cotton continue with its free policy on overseas
sale.
ECONOMY AND MARKETS
-- The monsoon rains are vital for farm output and economic
growth in India, the world's second-biggest producer of rice,
wheat, sugar and cotton. Farm sector shares for about 15 percent
of India's nearly $2 trillion economy, Asia's third biggest.
-- India is largely self-sufficient in major foodgrains such
as rice and wheat, but drought can send the country to global
markets. In 2009, India had to import sugar, sending global
prices to record highs and pushing up inflation.
- Higher farm output would rein in food prices and help the
government to take steps to cut the fiscal deficit and farm
subsidies. India's food inflation rose to 10.66 percent in May
from 10.18 percent in April, latest figures show.
-- A stronger economic outlook can lift sentiment in equity
markets, mainly of companies selling products in rural areas,
including consumer goods and automobiles.
-- Monsoon rains impact demand for gold in India, the
world's top consumer of the metal, as purchases get a boost when
farming incomes rise amid high crop output.
IRRIGATION, POWER
-- Monsoon rains replenish reservoirs and lift ground-water
levels, allowing better irrigation and more hydropower output.
-- Higher rainfall can cut demand for subsidised diesel,
which is used to pump water from wells for irrigation and makes
up for about 40 percent of India's oil products demand.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI)