NEW DELHI, April 20 South Asia is likely to receive average monsoon rains in 2012, an official of a global weather forum said on Friday, erasing the possibility of any drought in the region and India, which is a major consumer and producer of farm commodities in the world.

"The region is likely to receive average rainfall this year," A.K. Srivastava, coordinator of the South Asian Climate Outlook Forum, told a news conference.

India's monsoon is likely to have average rainfall in 2012 despite fears the El Nino weather pattern may emerge in the second half of the season, India's top weather official said on April 17, pointing to a third straight year without drought. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Jo Winterbotoom)