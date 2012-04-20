* Monoon seen below average in Sri Lanka, parts of Pakistan
* Rains could be patchy in some parts of southern India
* India to forecast 2012 monsoon next week
(Adds quote, details)
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
PUNE, April 20 South Asia is likely to receive
average monsoon rains in 2012, a global forum relied on by
governments for forecasting said, erasing the possibility of any
drought in the region and India, which is a major consumer and
producer of farm commodities.
"The region is likely to receive average rainfall this
year," A.K. Srivastava, coordinator of the South Asian Climate
Outlook Forum, told a news conference on Friday.
India's top weather official has already said India's
monsoon is likely to have average rainfall in 2012 despite fears
the El Nino weather pattern may emerge in the second half of the
season, pointing to a third straight year without drought.
But Srivastava said rains are likely to be below average in
some parts of southern India, echoing the views of a key western
forecaster at the meeting.
"The Indian monsoon rains are expected to be average this
year but some parts could receive below average downpours,"
Andrew Colman, senior climate scientist at the British Met
Office, told Reuters.
The weather forum, which forecast below normal rains in Sri
Lanka and some parts of Pakistan, said the El Nino weather
phenomenon is unlikely to influence monsoon rains in the first
half of the June-September season.
El Nino, an abnormal warming of waters in the equatorial
tropical Pacific, is linked with poor rains or a drought-like
situation in southeast Asia and Australia.
The La Nina weather pattern, which is associated with heavy
rains in south Asia and flooding in the Asia-Pacific region and
South America, and drought in Africa, ended in March.
In the interim before El Nino appears, weather officials
say, a neutral condition continues over the tropical Pacific.
"The neutral condition is likely to continue for the next
couple of months," said Rupa Kumar Kolli, who heads the climate
applications and service division of the World Meteorological
Organisation.
Monsoon rains, crucial for India's agricultural output and
economic growth, irrigate about 60 percent of the country's
farms.
According to the state-run India Meteorological Department,
rains between 96-104 percent of a 50-year average of 89
centimetres in the entire four-month season is considered
normal. The last time there was a drought with rains below this
range was 2009 and before that, in 2004.
Average monsoon rains in the past have helped farmers
harvest record rice and wheat crops, overflowing silos and
forcing the government to store grains in the open.
April 1 wheat stocks at government warehouses were 19.9
million tonnes, nearly five times the official target of 4.0
million tonnes for the quarter ending June 30. Rice inventory
was 33.3 million tonnes against a target of 12.2 million tonnes.
Overflowing grain bins prompted India to ease a ban on
exports in September. Rice exports have been brisk since then
but lower global prices have slowed down sales of wheat.
The Indian government is expected to issue its first
forecast for this year's monsoon rains next week.
(Editing by Jo Winterbotoom)