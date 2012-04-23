NEW DELHI, April 23 India is likely to have
normal monsoon in 2012 and the government will give a detailed
region-wise forecast on Thursday, Farm Secretary P.K. Basu said
on Monday.
The June-September monsoon, vital for agricultural output
and economic growth, irrigates around 60 percent of farms in
India, the world's second-biggest producer of rice, wheat, sugar
and cotton. Agriculture accounts for about 15 percent of India's
nearly $2 trillion economy, Asia's third biggest.
Last week a top weather official told Reuters that monsoon
is likely to have average rainfall in 2012 despite fears the El
Nino weather pattern may emerge in the second half of the
season.
According to the state-run India Meteorological Department
classification, rains between 96-104 percent of a 50-year
average of 89 centimetres is considered normal.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta)