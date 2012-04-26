(Corrects name of IMD chief)

* Rainfall likely to be 99 pct of long-term average

* El Nino mechanism could emerge in second half of season

* Forecast in line with global weather forum's outlook

NEW DELHI, April 26 India is likely to receive average monsoon rains this year, Earth Sciences Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh said on Thursday, forecasting a third straight year without drought that could boost farm output and help rein in inflation.

Rains during the June-September season are likely to be 99 p ercent of the long-term average, Deshmukh said.

The state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) considers rains between 96-104 percent of a 50-year average of 89 centimetres in the entire four-month season as normal. The last time there was a drought with rains below this range was 2009 and before that, in 2004.

"This year's monsoon is most likely to be normal," Deshmukh said at a news conference.

India will give its final monsoon forecast in June, IMD chief L.S. Rathore said.

Monsoon rains, vital for agricultural output and economic growth, irrigate about 60 percent of farms in the world's second-biggest producer of rice, wheat, sugar and cotton. The farm sector accounts for about 15 percent of India's nearly $2 trillion economy.

"As monsoon rains are likely to be normal, rice, pulses, cotton and groundnut will get a boost and production of these items will be higher," said Ashwani Kumar, junior science and technology minister.

The latest government forecast is in line with comments from the IMD chief and a global weather forum earlier this month.

"(There is) some possibility of emergence of El Nino in the later part of monsoon season," said D.S. Pai, lead forecaster of the IMD.

In 2009, the El Nino weather pattern turned monsoon rains patchy, leading to the worst drought in nearly four decades. Rains were within long-term averages in following years, helped by La Nina.

El Nino, an abnormal warming of waters in the equatorial tropical Pacific, is linked with poor rains or a drought-like situation in southeast Asia and Australia.

The La Nina weather pattern, which is associated with heavy rains in south Asia and flooding in the Asia-Pacific region and South America, and drought in Africa, ended in March.

Average rains will boost food output in India, one of the world's top consumers of grains and sugar, helping the government keep a lid on prices. Near double-digit inflation was a major worry for Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government last year. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta and Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Malini Menon and Jo Winterbottom)