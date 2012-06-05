(Adds details, graphic links, background)
NEW DELHI, June 5 India's annual monsoon rains
have arrived at the southern Kerala coast, a top weather
official said on Tuesday, brightening prospects of higher farm
output by aiding farmers to plant summer-sown crops such as
rice, soybean and cotton on time.
"It's been raining in Kerala for the past few days, but the
parameters suggest that the monsoon has arrived today," B.P.
Yadav, a director at the state-run India Meteorological
Department (IMD) told Reuters.
The annual rains are crucial for farm output and economic
growth as about 55 percent of the south Asian nation's arable
land is rain-fed, and farm sector accounts for about 15 percent
of a nearly $2-trillion economy, Asia's third-biggest.
India is the world's second-biggest producer of rice, wheat,
sugar and cotton and also one of the largest consumers, with a
population of about 1.2 billion.
Another senior weather office official, who declined to be
named, said he expected monsoon rains to make good progress in
the western Indian coast - in coffee, tea, rubber and cane areas
- in next 2-3 days.
The IMD has forecast average rains in 2012, for the third
straight year.
"We are sticking to our forecast of a normal monsoon," Yadav
said, adding, the IMD would review its forecast around June 25
after the rains cover half of the country.
The June-September rainy season starts over the Kerala coast
and covers the rest of India and neighbouring countries
Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal by mid-July.
Last week, weather officials said a cyclonic pressure over
the Arabian Sea has delayed the rains, give or take 4 days, from
its expected June 1 arrival date.
In 2011, the IMD had forecast the onset of monsoon on May
31, but the rains arrived two days ahead of the estimate.
(Reportering by Ratnajyoti Dutta and Mayanak Bhardwaj; editing
by Malini Menon)