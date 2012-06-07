(Adds details, quotes and background)
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, June 7 India's monsoon rainfall was
36 percent below average in the week to June 6, the weather
office said on Thursday, after the seasonal rains missed their
usual arrival date of June 1 in south India.
The rains are crucial for farm output and economic growth as
about 55 percent of the south Asian nation's arable land is
rain-fed, and the farm sector makes up about 15 percent of a
nearly $2-trillion economy that is Asia's third-biggest.
"Farmers have started sowing rice, pulses and cotton in some
areas and production prospects are still good as the monsoon is
expected to be normal," said A.K. Singh, deputy director-general
of the state-run Indian Council of Agricultural Research.
Crops are not greatly affected by the volume of rain in the
initial stages of the four-month long rainy season, but the
distribution of rainfall in mid-July, after the monsoon has
covered the entire country, is critical for their growth.
"Rainfall activities have improved over the west coast and
northeast region," said a senior official of the India
Meteorological Department (IMD), who asked not to be identified.
The monsoon hit Kerala on India's southern coast on Tuesday,
four days after its usual arrival date, as a cyclone on the west
coast had stalled the onset of the rains.
RAINS IN SOME WEST COAST AREAS
India's weather office had predicted a June 1 start for the
rains, with a four-day margin of error. Its forecast of average
rainfall for the whole season, which runs from June to
September, would make this year the third in a row to escape a
drought.
Weather officials said the rains had arrived in west coast
areas where cane, tea, coffee, rubber and cotton are grown,
while growing areas in eastern India still await rain to speed
up rice planting.
"We expect rains to cover more parts of south and eastern
India next week," the weather official said.
The monsoon rains enter the soybean areas of central India
after the second week of June, by which point half of the
country is being covered by the rains.
The IMD is expected to release its outlook for the rest of
the monsoon during the third week of June. Weekly bulletins on
rainfall continue during the season.
(Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Clarence Fernandez)