* Gets lower than average rains for first 3 weeks of season
* Delays to soybean, cotton, rice sowing in some areas
* Weather office may give 2nd official rain forecast on
Friday
* Next two weeks crucial, any shortfall can hamper sowing
By Ratnajyoti Dutta and Rajendra Jadhav
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, June 21 India's crucial
monsoon rainfall picked up from early lows last week, the
weather office said, but concerns remain as it is still below
average and the rains are behind schedule particularly in the
grain bowl of the north-west.
India, one of the world's biggest producers and consumers of
wheat, rice and sugar, relies heavily on the monsoon as about 55
percent of its arable land is rain-fed, and farming contributes
about 15 percent to the near $2-trillion economy.
Rains were five percent below average in the week to June
20, the weather office said on Thursday, gathering momentum
after coming in 36 percent and 50 percent below average in the
first and second week of the monsoon respectively.
A delayed start is not unusual and the key to avoiding
drought really lies in distribution of the rains over key crop
producing areas during July and August -- the heaviest rainfall
months.
But farmers need rain to moisten the land for sowing and a
lack of rain can push that work back and consequently
harvesting.
The June-September rains arrived over the southern Kerala
coast four days behind the usual start date of June 1 and so far
have covered more than half of India.
The rains have been 26 percent below average so far since
the beginning of the season, delaying sowing of summer-sown
crops like paddy, sugar cane, soybean and cotton in central and
southern India.
Rains are yet to arrive over rice, oilseeds and cotton areas
of northern states such as Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh,
and also in soybean areas of central India. But monsoon rains
have spread so far to rice, corn and cane areas of south and
eastern India.
"We are running behind the expected level of monsoon rains,"
said Harish Galipalli, head of commodities research at JRG
Wealth Management.
"There is still time to cover it up, but further delay may
lead to a drought-like situation. The next two weeks are very
crucial."
The July soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange erased early losses to end
higher on the shortage of rains in the top soybean producing
central state of Madhya Pradesh.
"Overall monsoon progress is slightly behind schedule but
such delays are usual," L.S. Rathore, director-general of the
India Meteorological Department (IMD), told journalists, adding
there was no cause for concern yet.
"If the monsoon progress was delayed by more than a week,
then it would have been a cause of concern," Rathore said,
implying the rains would increase their spread shortly into
areas which usually have received them by now.
The weather office had forecast an average level of monsoon
rainfall in 2012 before the start of the season in April and is
likely to give its second official forecast on Friday, Rathore
said.
Some weather experts suggest it could now be revised to
slightly below average, as happened in 2011, a year which
produced record grain harvests and sugar surpluses.
Rainfall between 96-104 percent of a 50-year average of 89
centimetres is considered normal. The last time there was a
drought when rains were below this range was 2009 and before
that, in 2004.
The world's second biggest producer of cotton, sugar, wheat
and rice relies on monsoon rains to feed its 1.2 billion people
and any shortfall can stoke already high food inflation which is
holding back the central bank from interest rate cuts.
(Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Keiron Henderson)