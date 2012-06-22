MUMBAI, June 22 India's crucial monsoon rains are still expected to be average in 2012, the weather office said on Friday, helping to allay concern over farm output triggered by sparse rainfall in the last few weeks. Monsoon rains are critical for farm output and economic growth as about 55 percent of the south Asian nation's arable land is rain-fed, and the farm sector makes up about 15 percent of a nearly $2-trillion economy, Asia's third-biggest. They are crucial to bring prosperity to farmers, which helps demand for gold, fertilisers and sales of consumer goods and cars as two-thirds of India's population depends on agriculture. LATEST > India retains average monsoon forecast for 2012 > El Nino unlikely to cut India's July, August rains > India monsoon rains pick up, some concerns linger > India soybean rises to 7-week high on dry weather > India chana up on demand outlook, monsoon delay > India sugar extends gains on demand, monsoon woes > Climate models still see El Nino returning -Australia EARLIER STORIES > Monsoon rains pick up, cover almost half of India > India's water reservoirs at 18 pct capacity > India's crucial monsoon arrives late, starts weak > El Nino may affect rains in some pockets > India forecasts average monsoon rains this year > South Asia to receive average monsoon this year EXCLUSIVE India sees 2012 monsoon normal, no El Nino threat FACTBOX > TABLE-Weekly update on India's summer crop planting > India's monsoon and impact on economy GRAPHICS Monthly monsoon rains link.reuters.com/bew88s Indian monsoon and key summer food crops link.reuters.com/nez58s Indian monsoon - actual vs official forecasts link.reuters.com/far67s Monsoon progress link.reuters.com/fep88s (Compiled by Rajendra Jadhav)