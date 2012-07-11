* Rainfall deficit to continue until next week
* Monsoon covers India four days ahead of schedule
* Summer plantings gather momentum in last 10 days
By Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI, July 11 The El Nino weather pattern
is unlikely to affect India's monsoon rains, the weather
forecaster said, providing good news to farmers already worried
about drought as the monsoon rains remain below average.
El Nino causes a warming of ocean surface temperatures in
the eastern and central Pacific that can trigger droughts or
heavy rain in Asia.
L.S. Rathore, chief of the India Meteorological Department,
said the weather pattern was unlikely to develop before
mid-August, or after farmers had finished planting most of their
summer crop.
El Nino caused a drought in India in 2009, turning that
summer into the driest season in nearly four decades. There had
been fears that it could cause another drought this summer,
especially as the monsoon rains have been 23 percent below
average since the season began on June 1.
Weather officials said the monsoon now covered the whole
country but was likely to remain weak until next week. If the
rains do not improve, crop yields would be affected.
Good monsoon rains are crucial for farmers in India, one of
the world's biggest producers of rice, sugar and grains.
Hundreds of millions of Indians depend on agriculture for their
livelihood.
The rains end in September, but July is the key planting
month. Nearly half of India's farmland is rain-fed.
Farm minister Sharad Pawar said the rains had improved in
the last 10 days, speeding up sowing of major summer crops such
as rice and cotton.
However, poor rainfall in some pockets of Maharashtra and
Karnataka was worrying, he told reporters.
Writing by Ratnajyoti Dutta
Fahmy)