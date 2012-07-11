July 11 The El Nino weather pattern is unlikely to affect India's monsoon rains, the weather forecaster said, providing good news to farmers already worried about drought as the monsoon rains remain below average. L.S. Rathore, chief of the India Meteorological Department, said the weather pattern was unlikely to develop before mid-August, or after farmers had finished planting most of their summer crop. Monsoon rains are critical for farm output and economic growth as about 55 percent of the south Asian nation's arable land is rain-fed, and the farm sector makes up about 15 percent of a nearly $2-trillion economy, Asia's third-biggest. They are crucial to bring prosperity to farmers, which helps demand for gold, fertilisers and sales of consumer goods and cars as two-thirds of India's population depends on agriculture. LATEST > El Nino unlikely to affect Indian monsoon > Poor rains in India hit sowing of some summer crops > India's monsoon rains improves in past 10 days > India's July 1 grains stocks well above targets > Late rains may cut sugar output in India's key states > Shortfall in India's monsoon rains widens > Japan agency says high chance El Nino to emerge > Poor rains may cut India's pulses output, rice unhurt EARLIER STORIES > India retains average monsoon forecast for 2012 > El Nino unlikely to cut India's July, August rains > India monsoon rains pick up, some concerns linger > Climate models still see El Nino returning -Australia > El Nino may strike in 3rd quarter-forecaster > Monsoon rains pick up, cover almost half of India > India's crucial monsoon arrives late, starts weak > El Nino may affect rains in some pockets > India forecasts average monsoon rains this year > South Asia to receive average monsoon this year EXCLUSIVE > India sees 2012 monsoon normal, no El Nino threat FACTBOX > India's monsoon and impact on economy TABLE > Weekly update on summer crop planting GRAPHICS Monthly monsoon rains link.reuters.com/bew88s Indian monsoon and key summer food crops link.reuters.com/nez58s Indian monsoon - actual vs official forecasts link.reuters.com/far67s Monsoon progress link.reuters.com/fep88s (Compiled by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai)