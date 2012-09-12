NEW DELHI, Sept 12 India's monsoon rains have
picked up to be just 8 percent below average in the season up
until Sept. 12, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday,
reflecting a revival during the second half of the rainy season.
The June-September monsoon rains were about 12 percent below
average until the end of August. Rains below 90 percent of
long-term averages are considered deficient -- a drought in
layman's terms.
The minister also said the weak rains in drought-hit areas
would still result in lower output for summer-planted coarse
cereals and pulses.
