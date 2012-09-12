NEW DELHI, Sept 12 India's monsoon rains have picked up to be just 8 percent below average in the season up until Sept. 12, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday, reflecting a revival during the second half of the rainy season.

The June-September monsoon rains were about 12 percent below average until the end of August. Rains below 90 percent of long-term averages are considered deficient -- a drought in layman's terms.

The minister also said the weak rains in drought-hit areas would still result in lower output for summer-planted coarse cereals and pulses. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)