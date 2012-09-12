(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Mayank Bhardwaj and Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Sept 12 India's drought has abated
with a late revival in monsoon rains narrowing the shortfall
from averages to just 8 percent in the season so far, Farm
Minister Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday.
The June-September monsoon rains, which are crucial for the
55 percent of India's farmland that is rain-fed, were about 12
percent below average until the end of August. Rains below 90
percent of long-term averages are considered deficient - a
drought in layman's terms.
The weather office still retains its forecast of at least 10
percent below average rainfall for the whole season despite the
late revival, which even led to the heaviest rainfall of the
season during the first week of September.
"We are not revising our forecast for the entire season, but
definitely expecting the overall seasonal gap not go beyond 15
percent," said S.C. Bhan, a director of the India Meteorological
Department.
The minister also said the weak rains in drought-hit areas
would still result in lower output for summer-planted coarse
cereals and pulses.
Pawar said the low rainfall during the first half of the
monsoon season has caused droughts in pulse and cereal growing
states such as Gujarat, Maharahstra and Karnataka.
He also said acreage planted to the main summer crop rice
was good but its productivity could be hit as rains arrived late
in the major producing regions.
But he did not expect any major supply shortfall for the
grain as government warehouses have ample stocks, built up by
bumper harvests during the previous two seasons.
"We will be able to produce enough to meet the country's
requirement," the minister said.
The weather official also said the El Nino phenomenon is
unlikely to have any influence until the end of the season. El
Nino can reduce the amount of rainfall during India's monsoon as
it did in 2009, the last year India had a drought, when rainfall
was 22 percent below average.
(Editing by Jo Winterbottom)