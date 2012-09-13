NEW DELHI, Sept 13 India's monsoon rains were 21 percent above average in the week to Sept. 12, the weather office said on Thursday, the third straight week of heavier than normal rains, abating the threat of a widespread drought in the south Asian country.

The rains, vital for the 55 percent of Indian farmland without irrigation, are still 8 percent short of average so far and the shortage has curbed planting of cereals and pulses in some drought-hit areas of west and south India, threatening output.

Rains below 90 percent of long-term averages are considered deficient - a drought in layman's terms.

In the previous week, rainfall across the country was 31 percent above average, as the monsoon revived in rice, cane and soybean areas of one of the world's leading food consumers and producers.

India, whose huge land mass contains nearly all climates and soil types, last faced widespread drought in 2009 when the June-to-September monsoon rains were 22 percent below average and it had to import sugar, pushing global prices to 30-year highs.

India's weather office still retains its forecast of at least 10 percent below average rains for the whole season despite the late revival. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj and Jo Winterbottom)