NEW DELHI, Sept 13 India's monsoon rains were 21
percent above average in the week to Sept. 12, the weather
office said on Thursday, the third straight week of heavier than
normal rains, abating the threat of a widespread drought in the
south Asian country.
The rains, vital for the 55 percent of Indian farmland
without irrigation, are still 8 percent short of average so far
and the shortage has curbed planting of cereals and pulses in
some drought-hit areas of west and south India, threatening
output.
Rains below 90 percent of long-term averages are considered
deficient - a drought in layman's terms.
In the previous week, rainfall across the country was 31
percent above average, as the monsoon revived in rice, cane and
soybean areas of one of the world's leading food consumers and
producers.
India, whose huge land mass contains nearly all climates and
soil types, last faced widespread drought in 2009 when the
June-to-September monsoon rains were 22 percent below average
and it had to import sugar, pushing global prices to 30-year
highs.
India's weather office still retains its forecast of at
least 10 percent below average rains for the whole season
despite the late revival.
