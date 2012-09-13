* Monsoon retreat to miss usual start date
* Late summer rains seen aiding crop yields
* Drought hit Rajasthan, Gujarat receive heavy splashes
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Sept 13 India has moved further away
from a widespread drought with a third straight week of heavy
rains and the weather office is now suggesting the crucial
monsoon could even slow its retreat, helping winter planting in
the major food producer.
The rains, vital for the 55 percent of Indian farmland
without irrigation, are still 8 percent short of average so far
in the June to September season although in the week ending
Sept. 12 they were 21 percent above average.
The shortage of rains in some drought-hit areas of the west
and south has curbed planting of cereals and pulses, threatening
output, but elsewhere the late revival has improved prospects
for summer-sown crops, including the major rice crop.
Rains below 90 percent of long-term averages are considered
deficient - a drought in layman's terms.
"Monsoon is likely to remain active in northwest and central
parts even next week," said an official of the India
Meteorological Department who did not wish to be named.
The four-month long rainy season usually starts retreating
from Rajasthan by mid-September, but this year's withdrawal from
the northern desert state is unlikely to start then as heavy
splashes continue there for a second straight week.
India's weather office still retains its forecast of at
least 10 percent below average rains for the whole season
despite the late revival.
India, whose huge land mass contains nearly all climates and
soil types, last faced widespread drought in 2009 when the
June-to-September monsoon rains were 22 percent below average
and it had to import sugar, pushing global prices to 30-year
highs.
Experts said the late revival would be helpful for summer
crops such as rice, cane, oilseeds, and also brighten the output
prospects for winter-sown crops.
"A late retreat improves prospect for rabi (winter) sowing
as wheat and rapeseed can be sown early due to higher moisture
content in the soil," said Sudhir Kumar Panwar, chief of the
Kishan Jagriti Manch, a farmers' group.
The late revival has already given confidence to the Indian
government to continue with its free export policy on grains and
sugar despite high food inflation, and even consider lifting a
freeze in diesel prices which has lasted for over a year.
"Recent rains will minimise loss by improving yield
prospects as even a mild dose of showers at regular intervals
during the stage of maturity aids growth of kharif (summer)
crops such as rice, cane and oilseeds," Kumar said.
The weather official said the drought-hit areas of the
interior south and western India would receive less rains during
the next week, keeping pulses, cereals and cane areas thirsty.
On Wednesday, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said the poor rains
during the first half of the monsoon season had caused droughts
in pulse and cereal growing states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra
and Karnataka.
