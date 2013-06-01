* Adequate rains to cap inflation, boost economy
* Monsoon rains irrigate 55 pct of India's farmland
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, June 1 India's crucial monsoon
arrived on cue in Kerala on the southern coast on Saturday, a
top weather official said, boosting farming prospects and
raising hopes a drought in cotton and sugar growing areas will
ease.
"The monsoon has arrived in Kerala and large parts of
adjoining Tamil Nadu," L. S. Rathore, director general of the
state-run India Meteorological Department, told Reuters,
referring to the two southern states.
The rains, which run from June to September, are vital for
the 55 percent of farmland without irrigation in India, one of
the world's largest producers and consumers of food.
Seven southern and western states hit by drought last year
need plentiful and timely rains to help a recovery.
Monsoon rains are expected to enter India's drought-hit
states of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh in the next two days.
"The monsoon flow is congenial for further progress," Rathore
said.
India's weather office last month predicted the monsoon
would arrive over Kerala on June 3, give or take four days, a
timeframe treated as normal and allowing farmers to plant crops
such as rice, soybean and cotton on time.
Last year, the monsoon hit Kerala four days after the June 1
date forecast. But overall rains in the season were just 8
percent below normal, ensuring a bumper harvest of rice, enough
cotton to support exports, and sugar output exceeding demand.
Adequate rains in the season could help the rural economy
and keep inflation subdued, as India's coalition government
prepares for a round of state polls this year and a national
election by May 2014.
The season starts over the Kerala coast and unfurls over the
rest of India and neighbouring Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal by
mid-July.
The Indian weather department has so far held back from
predicting how the monsoon will behave over the drought-hit
states this year, echoing the cautious stance of Food Minister
K.V. Thomas in April.
It will update its outlook for the monsoon season over the
whole of India, along with a regional forecast, later in June,
when the rains should have spread over half of India.
(Editing by Mayank Bhardwaj and Catherine Evans)