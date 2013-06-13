* Downpours ease concern over parched southwestern areas
* Cane areas in western Maharashtra state get heavy rain
* Monsoon rains a fifth above average in second week
(Adds impact on corn crop, weekly rainfall)
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, June 13 Ample annual monsoon rains
have covered half of India two days ahead of the usual date and
more hefty downpours are expected next week, weather experts
said on Thursday, easing concern over southwestern regions
parched by drought.
The June to September monsoon is crucial for farm output and
economic growth in India, where just over half of arable land is
rain-fed. The farm sector makes up about 15 percent of the
nearly $2-trillion economy that is Asia's third-biggest.
"In fact, monsoon rains have advanced slightly more than
half of the landmass," said one official at the weather
department, who asked not to be identified because he is not
authorised to speak to the media.
Rainfall in the second week of the season ending June 12 was
35 percent above average, helping early planting of a host of
summer crops, including rice, oilseeds and cotton, in many parts
of the country.
The monsoon arrived on schedule on the southern Kerala coast
on June 1, and then spread inland faster than usual. Between the
start of the season and June 13, the rains were 28 percent above
average.
Adequate monsoon rain should help the economy and hold down
inflation, a critical concern for India's coalition government
as it readies for a round of state polls this year and a
national election by May 2014.
The government hopes to pass a $24 billion welfare scheme to
give cheap food to more of its poor in a special session of
parliament and hefty monsoon rains will boost confidence
harvests will be ample to cover the extra grains it needs.
In these initial stages of the June-September season,
planting is key and the crops themselves are not greatly
affected by the quantity of rain. Rainfall distribution in
mid-July, after the monsoon covers the entire country, is more
important for their growth.
"There has been plenty of rainfall over drought areas of the
southern region and even adjoining Maharashtra has received
excess splash," P. Chengal Reddy, the chief of a farmers' body,
told Reuters from the southern city of Hyderabad.
Seven southern and western states, including Maharashtra,
which were hit by drought last year need plentiful and timely
rain to assist a recovery and appear to have received ample
downpours early.
Rains were below average in the eastern state of Bihar in
the past week, the weather office said, bringing some cheer to
corn farmers who were struggling to store their produce due to
heavy showers since the start of the monsoon season.
Farmers began harvesting their winter-sown corn crop in May
but storage was an issue due to bountiful rains in the state.
There is fear that rains have blighted the crop.
"Rains in Bihar have deteriorated the quality of the crop
and supplies have come down sharply," said Kanhaiyalal Agarwal,
a trader from the southern city of Bangalore.
Agarwal said the extent of the damage could rise if the
monsoon rains turn out to be excess in the next week.
The Indian weather office will update its outlook for the
monsoon over the whole of India, along with a regional forecast,
later in June. The weather office counts rainfall of 89
centimetres, give or take four percent, throughout the whole
four-month period as normal, or average.
(Additinal reporting by Meenakshi Sharma in MUMBAI; editing by
Jo Winterbottom and Patrick Graham)