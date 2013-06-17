MUMBAI, June 17 India's monsoon rains have
covered the entire country a month ahead of the normal schedule,
increasing the prospects for a bumper output for summer-sown
crops such as rice, oilseeds and cotton in one of the world's
leading producers.
The rains usually cover all of India by mid-July, but this
year it happened on June 16, said a senior official at the India
Meteorological Department, who did not want to be named.
The rains are crucial for farm output and economic growth as
about 55 percent of the south Asian nation's arable land is
rain-fed. The farm sector accounts for about 15 percent of
India's near $2-trillion economy, Asia's third-biggest.
Monsoon rains, which arrived on schedule on the southern
Kerala coast on June 1, recorded higher than average levels for
the second straight week to June 12.
"A very strong pulse over the northwest region helped the
monsoon to cover the entire country last night," said another
official.
The rains should help speed up early sowing of summer
crops, boosting potential output by allowing more time for crops
to mature.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by
Ed Davies)