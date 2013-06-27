* Rains ease in past week, still mostly higher than normal
* Summer crop planting to gather momentum
* Soybean in last leg of planting
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, June 27 India's monsoon rains may
ease again next week after heavy downpours for nearly a month,
weather experts said on Thursday, bringing relief to flood-hit
areas and giving room to speed up planting of summer crops such
as rice, soybean and cotton.
Rains were three percent above average in the week that
ended on June 26, data from the weather office on Thursday
showed, after the monsoon poured 54 percent more than average
rains on the sub-continent in the first three weeks from June 1.
The rains caused fatal flooding in northern India and forced
tens of thousands from their homes, prompting a massive relief
and rescue effort.
But the monsoon remains crucial for the 55 percent of the
country's farmland that relies on it for irrigation to grow
crops. India is one of the world's biggest producers of cereals
and sugar, but also has one of the largest populations to feed.
In general, above average early rains help moisten the soil,
enabling better preparation for seeds and early planting,
although there had been concerns that such persistent heavy
rains could prevent farmers from getting out to sow.
Weather office officials said the rains would ease in
northwest and central parts of the country next week, allowing
farmers to plant rice, cereals, pulses, soybean and cotton.
"A slowdown in the monsoon at this juncture will expedite
summer plantings," said K.K. Singh, head of the agricultural
meteorology of the Indian weather office.
This year's monsoon drenched the whole country in record
time, almost a month ahead of schedule.
"The mayhem due to floods and landslides took place in the
non-crop areas of Uttarkhand, and also flood water did not log
in the cane fields of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh," said Sudhir
Panwar, president of farmers' group Kishan Jagriti Manch.
Rains were heavy in the past week over rice-growing areas of
eastern India, while the rains eased in cane- and cotton-growing
areas of south, central and western India.
Soybean belts of central and western regions received good
rains, speeding up the sowing of the main summer oilseed crop.
"Even distribution of rainfall has helped completion of at
least 80 percent of soybean planting in the main areas," said
Rajesh Agrawal, chief coordinator at the Indore-based Soybean
Processors Association of India.
Soybean planting would almost be over by the first week of
July, as the rains are expected to ease over the central parts
from next week, he added.
(editing by Jo Winterbottom and Jeff Coelho)