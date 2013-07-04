* Most summer crops enter last planting lag
* First month of this year's monsoon the best since 2001
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, July 4 India's monsoon rains could
ease next week over the main crop areas after heavy downpours in
the first month of the June-September season, weather officials
said, speeding up planting of summer crops.
Rains were 4 percent above average in the week that ended on
July 3, data from the weather office showed on Thursday,
reflecting a slowdown from torrential downpours early in the
season that had caused fatal floods in many parts, mainly in
northern India.
In the first five weeks of the monsoon season, rains had
been 27 percent above average as this year's monsoon covered the
whole country in record time, almost a month ahead of schedule.
An average monsoon means higher rural income in the farm
dependent world's second most populous country, improving sales
of everything from cars and gold to refrigerators.
Weather officials said the rains could ease in southern and
western parts of the country next week, allowing farmers to
speed up planting of rice, cereals, pulses and cotton.
"Sowing of summer crops including rice, soybean and pulses
is progressing smoothly due to well distributed monsoon," said
J.S. Sandhu, the country's farm commissioner.
He said heavy rains led to early sowing of almost all summer
crops except cane as southern and western India continued to
recover from last year's drought.
Rainfall was 32 percent above average in June, the best
start of the four-month long rainy season since 2001, as this
year's monsoon drenched the whole country in the record time.
Flash floods and landslides unleashed by the early monsoon
have killed hundreds in the north and left thousands missing.
But the area is not key for crops and the sugar cane in the
nearby area including the biggest producing state of Uttar
Pradesh was also spared as floods subsided swiftly enough to
shift any stagnant water that could have caused damage.
In general, above average early rains help moisten the soil,
enabling better preparation for seeds and early planting. The
June to September monsoon is crucial for the 55 percent of
India's farmland without irrigation.
Rains eased in the past week in almost all major crop
growing regions, except soybean and cane growing areas of
central and northern India.
"Good rains in soybean growing areas have brought the sowing
operations in the last lag," said Rajesh Agrawal, chief
coordinator at the central city Indore-based Soybean Processors
Association of India.
Soybeans are the most important oilseed crop for India, the
world's biggest vegetable oil importer, and also the leading
soymeal supplier in Asia.
