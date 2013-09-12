* Monsoon retreats from western Rajasthan state
* Mild rains likely in south, central parts next week
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Sept 12 India's monsoon is forecast
to continue its early retreat next week with less than average
rains across the country once again, barring cane and rice
growing areas of south and central parts, weather officials
said.
The monsoon's early withdrawal from the grain bowl northwest
region is not a cause of concern, however, as summer crops do
not need heavy downpours during their final maturity stage.
Most of the summer sown crops such as rice, cane, soybean
and cotton this year benefited from early heavy showers at the
beginning of the season from June.
The monsoon, crucial for the 55 percent of Indian farmland
that does not have irrigation, brought the heaviest rains in
nearly two decades during its first half this year, fanning
hopes for bumper harvests.
Rainfall was 37 percent below average in the week to Sept.
11, compared with a shortfall of 30 percent the previous week,
data from the weather office showed on Thursday, reflecting the
third straight week of below average downpours.
"Monsoon rains almost dried up from the western region but
they are likely to remain active over south India, central and
adjoining parts of eastern India until early next week," said
B.P. Yadav, director of the India Meteorological Department
(IMD).
Yadav said some parts of north India including the national
capital city New Delhi are expected to witness sporadic rainfall
activity in the next 24 hours but thereafter turn dry.
India's monsoon rains usually start retreating from the west
by mid-September.
Planting of winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed from
next month is unlikely to face any major problems from the early
retreat of the rains since these are mainly planted in irrigated
areas where reservoirs hold more than double the water they did
a year ago.
Farm experts say sporadic downpours at this stage would aid
the maturing of summer crops and improve yield prospects.
"Any showers over rainfed areas will improve yield prospects
for strong crops like sugarcane, and also cut irrigation costs,"
said Sudhir Kumar Panwar, chief of the Kishan Jagriti Manch, a
farmers' group.
Ample rains from the start of the monsoon in June raised
hopes for bumper harvests and higher rural incomes in the
world's second most populous country, which could improve sales
of retail items, from cars to freezers, and aid rural growth.
That would bring some relief to the government, which is
struggling to boost growth and give support to a stumbling
rupee.
