NEW DELHI, Sept 19 India's monsoon continued its
early retreat last week with rains again below average, but key
summer crops have already had ample downpours and should help to
produce bumper harvests.
The Indian government is relying on that to help ease
inflation and boost agricultural growth in one of the world's
biggest food consumers and producers.
Rainfall was 25 percent below average in the week ending
Sept. 18 compared with a 37 percent shortage the previous week,
the weather office's latest data showed on Thursday.
The monsoon, vital for the 55 percent of farmland in India
that does not have irrigation, usually starts retreating from
western Rajasthan state by mid-September. This year, it started
to fall back from Sept. 9.
Patches of heavy rains recently have prompted some fears of
damage in vegetable crops in south, central and western India
and stalled planting of onion, triggering hefty price rises that
helped push food inflation to 18.8 percent in August, a
three-year high.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)