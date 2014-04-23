* Rains could be below average in Sri Lanka, Bhutan, parts
PUNE, India, April 23 India and its South Asian
neighbours are expected to see below-average to average rains
this year if the El Nino weather pattern gains strength during
the four-month monsoon season, a forum of weather experts said
on Wednesday.
Poor monsoons could dent crop output in India - the world's
No.2 rice and sugar producer, while less rains in soybean areas
could make the country, already the world's top importer of
cooking oils, more dependent on overseas purchases.
"There is a strong consensus about the possibility of
evolution of an El Nino event during the summer monsoon season,"
said D.S. Pai, the lead forecaster of the Indian weather office,
when releasing the consensus forecast of the South Asian Climate
Outlook Forum - a group of global weather experts affiliated to
the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).
Rains could be below average in Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and some
parts of Pakistan, while an average monsoon is expected in
Bangladesh, Nepal and Afghanistan, Pai said.
A strong El Nino, marked by a warming of the sea surface on
the Pacific Ocean, can cause severe drought in Australia,
Southeast Asia and India, while drenching other parts of the
world such as the U.S. Midwest and Brazil in rains.
But it is a little early to assess the likely strength of El
Nino, the WMO weather forum experts said.
"El Nino is still in its neutral phase, not fully
established, as it is yet to reach its threshold limit," said
Rupa Kumar Kolli, head of the climate applications and service
division of the WMO.
A string of global agencies, including the Climate
Prediction Centre, have forecast a high chance of El Nino
arriving during the Northern Hemisphere summer this year.
The WMO assessed earlier this month that an El Nino could
develop around the middle of the year. This forecast followed
predictions by other national forecasters, including weather
bureaus in the United States, Japan and Australia, that an El
Nino event was likely within months.
IMPACT ON INDIA
India suffered a severe drought in 2009 when monsoon rains
failed due to El Nino, though in 1997, one of the strongest El
Nino years, rainfall was 2 percent above average.
If rains this year are hit by El Nino, it could force a
newly elected Indian government after polls in May to review the
policy on grain exports adopted in 2011 on bumper harvests.
Good harvests have meant India has allowed exports of rice,
wheat, corn and sugar in large quantities.
The June-September monsoon season is vital for India as half
of its farmland lacks irrigation. To reduce dependence on rains,
the South Asian nation plans to expand its farmland under
irrigation by at least a tenth by 2017.
Agriculture accounts for 14 percent of Asia's third-largest
economy, with most Indians living in rural areas. Healthy
harvests can help keep a lid on food inflation, which has been
stuck at around 9 percent.
India's inflation could remain in the 8 percent to 10
percent range if below-average rainfall during the monsoon
pushes up food prices, instead of falling to a 7 percent level
by March 2015, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a report.
India's weather office rates as normal rainfall between 96
and 104 percent of a 50-year average of 89 centimetres during
the entire four-month season. The last drought with rains below
this range was in 2009 and prior to that, in 2004 and 2002.
