NEW DELHI, June 5 India's southern coast could witness the arrival of this year's monsoon in the next day or so after sporadic rains in recent days heralded the arrival of the wet season that is crucial to farmers in Asia's third-largest economy.

"Conditions have turned favourable for the monsoon onset in about 24 hours," an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told Reuters on Thursday. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Douglas Busvine)