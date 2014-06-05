(Adds details of monsoon's spread)
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, June 5 India's southern coast could
witness the arrival of this year's monsoon in the next day or so
after sporadic rains in recent days heralded the arrival of the
wet season that is crucial to farmers in Asia's third-largest
economy.
"Conditions have turned favourable for the monsoon onset in
about 24 hours," an official of the India Meteorological
Department (IMD) told Reuters on Thursday.
In a typical year, the monsoon begins on or around June 1
but government forecasters had forecast a five-day delay and
below-average rainfall in this year's wet season.
Rains are vital to rejuvenate an economy battling its
longest economic slowdown since the 1980s and to cool inflation
that has averaged nearly 10 percent for the past two years.
The farm sector accounts for 14 percent of India's nearly $2
trillion economy, with two-thirds of its 1.2 billion population
living in rural areas.
Half of India's farmland still lacks access to irrigation.
The country plans to expand irrigation coverage by at least a
tenth by 2017 to cut its dependence on the seasonal rains.
Experts said the spread of rainfall near the southern coast
does not qualify for a formal announcement of the monsoon onset.
Last month, the IMD predicted a delayed onset for this
year's monsoon over the Kerala coast around June 5, give or take
four days.
"IMD considers factors such as wind speed, cloud formation
with rainfall quantum before announcing the onset of monsoon,"
said D.R. Sikka, former director of Indian Institute of Tropical
Meteorology.
Heavy rainfall has already reached Sri Lanka, with flooding
reported earlier this week in capital Colombo.
Usually, it takes around 24-48 hours for the monsoon rains
to arrive on the south of coastal Kerala after crossing northern
tip of Sri Lanka.
Sowing operations in rice, pulses and cotton have already
started in many growing areas of Northwest and Southern India,
taking advantage of pre-monsoon showers.
Farmers have taken notice of the farm ministry's advisory to
sow summer crops early this year as the second half of the
four-month rainy season could be witness drier weather due to
the El Nino weather pattern.
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology in its latest update
said there is high chance of El Nino weather event this year. El
Nino has the potential to cause severe droughts in Asia Pacific
including India.
(Editing by Douglas Busvine and Muralikumar Anantharaman)