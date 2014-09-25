* Monsoon gradually dries up in final days
* Stage set to plant early winter crops
(Recasts intro, expert's comments)
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Sept 25 Monsoon rains will retreat
next week from India's grain bowl in the northwest, although
possible rainfall in its central and southern regions could
still help summer crops.
Grain output from the harvest of summer crops in one of the
world's leading consumers and producers is forecast to be lower
than last year's due to a weak start of the June-September rainy
season.
But the harvest will be adequate to allow the government to
continue a policy of unrestricted rice exports and to rein in
food prices in the world's second most populous country.
Monsoon rains are vital because the farm sector accounts for
around 14 percent of the national economy and half of India's
farmland lacks irrigation.
The monsoon is the main determinant of rural spending on
consumer goods ranging from lipstick to cars as two-thirds of
India's 1.2 billion people live in villages as well as affecting
food prices.
The monsoon started retreating from western India last week,
reflecting a fortnight's delay in the withdrawal of this year's
annual summer rains.
"No monsoon activities are expected in plain areas of north
India in the next couple of days," said B.P. Yadav, head of the
National Weather Forecasting Centre at the India Meteorological
Department (IMD).
The delayed withdrawal is expected to aid sowing prospects
next month for winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed by
improving soil moisture content.
Summer crops such as rice, corn, sugarcane, soybeans and
cotton no longer need downpours, though sporadic rains can aid
their growth.
The rains were 9 percent below average in the week to Sept.
24, compared with 25 percent below average rainfall in the
previous week, the weather office said on Thursday.
Weather officials said there still could be rain in the
sugarcane, rubber and tea-growing areas of south India over the
next couple of days and that rain is also likely over
soybean-growing areas of central India and rice areas of its
eastern region.
Rains at the end of the summer are seen as boosting 2014/15
rice yields after patchy rains during the first half and flash
floods in the second half led India's farm ministry to forecast
a 4 percent year-on-year drop in output to 88 million tonnes.
Floods in the northeastern states of Assam and Meghalaya
have killed at least 71 people in the retreating monsoon phase.
Rains have been 11 percent below average overall since the
start of the monsoon season on June 1, reflecting a sharp
improvement from June, when the level was down 43 percent, the
weakest start in five years.
(editing by Jane Baird)