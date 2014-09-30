* Monsoon season comes to an end
* Good soil moisture to aid winter sowing
* No worries on food inflation front - expert
(Adds experts' comments, tables, monsoon page link)
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Sept 30 India's worst monsoon season
in five years ended on Tuesday and despite a large rainfall
deficit, a delayed finish is expected to improve soil moisture
and sowing prospects for winter crops.
The summer grain harvest in one of the world's leading
consumers and producers is forecast to be lower than last year's
due to a weak start of the June-September monsoon rain season.
But the harvest will be enough to allow the government to
continue unrestricted grain exports and to rein in food prices
in the world's second most populous country.
The monsoon is the main determinant of rural spending on all
consumer goods as two-thirds of India's 1.2 billion people live
in villages as well as directly affecting food prices.
"Grain supplies are unlikely to drop to a level that would
trigger double-digit inflation," said P.K. Joshi, Director for
South Asia of International Food Policy Research Institute.
Monsoon rains are vital because the farm sector accounts for
14 percent of the national economy and half of India's farmland
lacks irrigation. A revival in the monsoon since late July eased
food inflation to 5.15 percent in August from 8.43 percent in
the previous month.
"A late surge in the monsoon has helped evade a widespread
drought though the huge starting deficit in rainfall couldn't
bring down the gap to a single digit level," said L.S. Rathore,
director general of the India Meteorological Department.
The four-month long monsoon season ended with 12 percent
below average rainfall, making it the worst in five years.
A shaky start to the season lead to a 43 percent shortfall
in rain in the first month, but that deficit shrank to a tenth
below average each in the two key planting months of July and
August due to the late surge in the summer rains.
A delay in the retreat from the grain bowl northwest India
had helped the monsoon show an eight percent surplus in
September, boosting prospects of winter crops such as wheat and
rapeseed, grown in irrigated areas where the rains filled up
water levels in reservoirs.
Rains at the end of the summer are seen boosting 2014/15
rice yields after patchy rain during the first half and flash
floods in the second half led India's farm ministry to forecast
a 4 percent year-on-year drop in output to 88 million tonnes.
"This year's monsoon has escaped a drought from agricultural
point of view but the poor first half will have a bearing on the
summer harvests," said J.S. Sandhu, India's farm commissioner.
Sandhu sounded an optimistic note on overall food supplies
for the current crop year to June as the delayed finish would
benefit winter sown crops over the summer harvests.
A wet run in the monsoon also caused flash floods in host of
states in north and eastern India including picturesque Kashmir.
Floods in Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam and Odisha killed
hundreds, and made thousands homeless.
The dry run in the first half forced two states in north
India -- Haryana and Uttar Pradesh -- to declare droughts, and
seek federal government subsidies on diesel to run pumps for
irrigation.
(Editing by David Evans)