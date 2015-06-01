NEW DELHI, June 1 This year's monsoon may arrive
on India's southern Kerala coast in the next five days as the
rains have missed their normal start date of June 1, weather
officials said on Monday.
The annual rainy season is vital for India as half its
cropland lacks irrigation. The farm sector accounts for 15
percent of India's $2 trillion economy.
The rains support two-thirds of India's 1.25 billion
population who live in rural areas and rely on farming.
After arriving over the Kerala coast, the monsoon starts its
four-month long season.
"We hope conditions will become favourable for the monsoon
onset over the Kerala coast on around June 5," said B.P. Yadav,
director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Last month, the weather office had forecast that the monsoon
would arrive on the Kerala coast on May 30, give or take four
days.
The monsoon arrived last year on June 6, a day after the
forecast and five days after the usual date, and the season
ended with deficient rains that trimmed grain output.
The farm ministry has put in place contingency plans for
about 580 districts to meet any exigencies arising due to a
delay in the annual rains.
The monsoon typically covers half of the country by
mid-June, and the entire country by mid-July, helping farmers to
plant summer crops such as rice, soybean, cane and cotton.
"Contingency plans contain specific advisory to meet delay
or deficiency in rains," said K.K. Singh, head of the agromet
division of the weather office.
In April, the weather office had forecast less than usual
rainfall due to El Nino, an event marked by warming of the sea
surface water in the Pacific Ocean that can lead to droughts in
Asian countries like Australia and India.
A research model of the Indian Institute of Tropical
Meteorology predicts a delay in the advance of the rains towards
soybean areas of central India by about a week due to the late
start.
