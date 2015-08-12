BRIEF-India's Poly Medicure March-qtr net profit falls
* March quarter net profit 132.7 million rupees versus profit 144.1 million rupees year ago
NEW DELHI Aug 12 India will offer subsidies on seeds and diesel to help farmers facing patchy monsoon rains in some key growing states, a government statement said on Wednesday.
The government, which has earmarked 1 billion Indian rupees ($15.4 million) for diesel subsidies, will also ensure subsidised seeds are available in case farmers need to plant their crops again, the statement said after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Monsoon rains irrigate nearly half of India's farm lands. So far, the June-September monsoon rains have been 9 percent below a long-term average.
Fourteen states, including Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have received less than satisfactory rains this year.
Subsidies for seeds and diesel and a few other measures to help cushion the blow of poor monsoon would cost 3 billion rupees, said the statement.
($1 = 64.83 rupees) (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Mark Potter)
* March quarter net profit 1.89 billion rupees versus profit 2.26 billion rupees year ago