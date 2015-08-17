BRIEF-Suzlon Energy approves allotment of 13.6 mln shares to FCCB holders
* Says approved allotment of 13.6 million shares to fccb holders Source text: http://bit.ly/2oX6chx Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Aug 17 India's monsoon rainfall deficit has widened to 10 percent as a strengthening El Nino weather pattern trimmed rainfall, the weather department said, raising fears of the first drought in six years.
The June-September monsoon rains determine farmers' earnings as more than half of farm land lacks irrigation. Though agriculture accounts for about 15 percent of India's $2 trillion economy, three-fifths of its 1.25 billion people depend on it for their livelihood.
The rainfall is likely to remain subdued even this week over most parts of the country, a weather department official said, raising concerns over output from summer-sown crops such as cotton, oilseeds, paddy and pulses. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* MoU with SAP SE to launch 'Saral GST' solution for taxpayers in GST regime Source text - (Reliance Corporate IT Park Limited (“RCITPL”) – a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SAP SE<http://www.sap.com/ > (NYSE: SAP) to launch ‘SARAL GST’ solution for taxpayers in the GST regime. ) Further company coverage: