NEW DELHI, June 6 India's annual monsoon rainfall is expected to be 98 percent of the long-term average, the country's state-run weather office said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth.

In April, the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast this year's monsoon rains at 96 percent of the 50-year average of 89 cm.

The monthly rainfall across the country is likely to be 96 percent of its long-term average during July, and 99 percent of the average during August, both with a model error of 9 percent, the IMD said in a statement.

