BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
NEW DELHI, June 6 India's annual monsoon rainfall is expected to be 98 percent of the long-term average, the country's state-run weather office said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth.
In April, the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast this year's monsoon rains at 96 percent of the 50-year average of 89 cm.
The monthly rainfall across the country is likely to be 96 percent of its long-term average during July, and 99 percent of the average during August, both with a model error of 9 percent, the IMD said in a statement.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.