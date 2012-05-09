* Pre-monsoon rain peak signals likely monsoon arrival date
* Any cyclone on east coast could delay monsoon onset
* Weather office to release its onset forecast next week
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, May 9 India's monsoon rains are
expected to arrive nearly on time, a former government
forecaster said on Wednesday, adding to hopes of another
drought-free year which would enable the major crop producer to
continue its liberal export policy.
Monsoon rains usually arrive around June 1 over the south
coast, and P.V. Joseph, now professor emeritus in the
atmospheric science department at Cochin University of Science
and Technology in Kerala, said they could arrive on that date,
give or take three days - a timeframe considered to be normal.
The rains, vital for farm output and economic growth,
irrigate about 60 percent of India's farmland. Farming accounts
for about 15 percent of the nearly $2 trillion economy.
India is the world's second-biggest producer of rice, wheat,
sugar and cotton and also one of the largest consumers, with a
population of about 1.2 billion.
"The monsoon rains are expected to hit the Kerala coast
three days before the normal date," said Joseph, who was a
director at the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Arrival of the rains nearly on time brightens farm output
prospects as farmers can plant crops to give them enough time to
reach adequate maturity for a bumper harvest.
The Indian weather office treats June 1 as the normal date
for the monsoon arrival over the southern coast based on a time
series rainfall data of over 100 years.
The June-September rainy season starts over the Kerala coast
and covers the rest of India and neighbouring countries
Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal by mid-July.
Joseph based his forecast on the "pre-monsoon rain peak",
when the surface temperature of the seawater in the Bay of
Bengal off the east coast of the subcontinent rises about 35-40
days before the monsoon, and clouds near the equator move north.
He said this peak occurred during the last week of April
causing rains then on the southern coast.
Joseph, who is often consulted by the government's weather
office, said there was around six days' degree of variance in
the forecast. His pioneering "pre-monsoon rain peak" forecast is
one of the key parameters used by the IMD.
The weather office is expected to release its official
forecast on the monsoon onset over the Kerala coast next week.
Last month, India's weather office forecast normal rains for
the third straight year. It had said the country was likely to
avoid a drought in 2012 as monsoon rains were likely to be
average.
Joseph also had words of caution for his forecast.
"The predicted onset could be delayed if any cyclone
develops in coming days," he said, adding the rains could then
arrive at least three days after June 1.
Last year, Joseph's forecast of two days ahead of the normal
onset matched the actual onset over the Kerala coast on May 29.
In 2010, he forecast the arrival of the monsoon would be
7-10 days ahead of normal over the Kerala coast, but a cyclone
in mid-May on the east coast brought the seasonal rains on May
31, a day ahead of the normal date.
The monsoon hit a week ahead of normal in 2009 but the
season turned out to be the driest in four decades, causing
widespread losses to key crops such as oilseeds and sugarcane,
pushing up food inflation.
(Editing by Jo Winterbottom and William Hardy)