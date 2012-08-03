* Weather office chief expects shortage of animal feed
* Too early to comment on drought's impact on winter sowing
(Adds quote, details)
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Aug 3 India's first drought in three
years will cut output of some coarse grains used for animal
feed, the chief of the weather office said on Friday, and
trigger a shortage of fodder in a country where farmers make up
roughly half the workforce.
India normally exports corn and meal to southeast Asia, but
growing demand for poultry and dairy products is boosting
domestic use.
"The crop outlook for coarse cereals is not good, which will
reduce fodder supply," L.S. Rathore, director-general of the
India Meteorological Department (IMD), told reporters.
The shortage will spell little respite from high global corn
prices, which soared to a record this week on supply concerns
fuelled by an even longer drought in the United States.
After Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's office raised concerns
about the availability of animal feed last month, Farm Minister
Sharad Pawar this week said import duty on oil-cake would be
waived to ease supplies both to the feed industry and producers
of edible oils.
India, one of the world's top producers and consumers of a
number of farm commodities, is suffering its first drought since
2009, w h en it was forced to import sugar, sending global prices
higher.
In the western state of Maharashtra, the country's biggest
sugar producer, the shortage of animal feed is so acute that
farmers are being forced to sell cane to feed depots set up by
the government.
This year lentils and coarse cereals such as millet are the
most vulnerable, though soybean, the main summer-sown oilseed,
is expected to be largely unharmed after late rain showers in
key growing regions.
Domestic prices of soymeal have more than doubled in the
last three months while corn has gained 25 percent.
Trade and government officials do not see any shortage of
staples, however. Grain bins are overflowing with rice and wheat
and sugar output is set to exceed demand for a third straight
year.
But any drop in the overall oilseed crop or lentils will
trigger an increase in imports.
Rathore said rains were likely to be 85 percent of the
long-period average. The IMD on Thursday confirmed the drought.
The monsoon rains vital for the 55 percent of Indian
farmland that does not have irrigation are considered deficient
-- a drought in layman's terms -- if they fall below 90 percent
of the 50-year average rainfall of 89 centimetres.
[D:nL4E8J23TA]
But it would be too early to gauge the impact of drought on
winter-sown crops, Rathore said.
Farmers sow summer crops in the rainy months of June and
July, and take in harvests from October. Winter crops, the most
important of which are wheat and rapeseed, are sown in October
and September, and farmers begin harvesting them from March.
Rice makes up 70 percent of India's summer-sown crops, which
in turn make up about half of India's total crop output.
The four-month season accounts for 75 percent of India's
annual rainfall and half of that is usually delivered in June
and July. Any major shortfall hits rural incomes and reduces
demand for goods ranging from precious metals to consumer
appliances.
(Writing by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and
Clarence Fernandez)