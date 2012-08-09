NEW DELHI Aug 9 India's monsoon rains were
still one percent below average in the week to Aug. 8, the
weather office said on Thursday, as drought continues to hit the
west of the major producer and consumer of grains, rice and
sugar this season.
But higher rainfall over most parts of rice-growing areas of
the eastern region and soybean belt of the central region helped
narrow the previous week's four percent below average downpours.
The June to September rains were 17 percent below average
from the start of the season to Aug. 8, picking up during the
key planting month of July in comparison with the first month of
the season when the rains were 29 percent below average.
In July, the rains were about 13 percent below average.
India is facing its second drought in just four years and
has taken steps to cut irrigation costs and increase fodder
supplies for livestock farmers. But it held off from imposing
any curb on exports of agricultural products or a ban of futures
trading in them.
Rains below 90 percent of long-term averages in the entire
season are considered "deficient," or a drought in layman's
terms.