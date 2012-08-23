* No lull in monsoon seen at least until end-August - Met expert

* Output prospects improve for rice, sugar, soybean

* More rains boost water in reservoirs, alleviate drinking water concerns (Adds details, quotes, background)

By Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI, Aug 23 India's monsoon rains were 2 percent below average in the week to Aug. 22, the weather office said on Thursday, while rainfall revived in rice, cane and oilseeds growing areas of one of the world's leading food consumers and producers.

The shortfall - considered within normal ranges by the weather office - was unchanged from the previous week, when drought was still affecting western oilseeds and cotton growing areas of the country.

The rains are vital for 55 percent of India's farmland which doesn't have irrigation and are 14 percent short of average so far in the season, picking up from about 19 percent below from June 1 to July 31.

While concerns remain for cereal and pulses output, the improvement in the monsoon has led the Indian government to hold off from imposing any curb on exports of farm products such as sugar and grains, or a ban of futures trading in them.

Rains below 90 percent of long-term averages in the entire June to September season are considered "deficient", or a drought in layman's terms.

India last faced widespread drought in 2009 when the monsoon rains were 22 percent below average and it had to import sugar, pushing global prices to 30-year highs.

Ministers will hold a second summit on the drought next week, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday, to take stock of the progress of summer-sown crops and review the monsoon situation.

"Rains have been almost normal for the last three weeks as rainfall with about 4 percent deviation from average is considered to be normal," said a senior official of the India Meteorological Department who did not wish to be identified.

Rainfall in August has been 97 percent of average so far, the official said.

"Monsoon is unlikely to show any lull phase until the end of August," said D.S. Pai, the lead forecaster of the Indian weather office.

Earlier this month, the weather office had forecast this year's monsoon would be deficient for the first time since 2009, despite prospects of average rainfall in August.

Rainfall is expected to shift to northernmost parts of the country this weekend, h elping to fill water reservoirs used for hydropower in north India, which saw frequent bouts of power cuts this summer. Drinking water concerns have also lifted as the tanks fill up to 10-year average levels.

India, tackling its second drought in just four years, has taken steps to cut irrigation costs and increase fodder supplies for livestock farmers.

Rains picked up over cane-growing areas of northern Uttar Pradesh state in the past week, though India's other top sugar producer, western Maharashtra, was still suffering a shortfall. India is the world's second-biggest sugar producer after Brazil.

Pawar said on Wednesday Uttar Pradesh had planted 10 percent more sugar cane than a year ago, compensating for losses in Maharashtra.

"Recent rains will improve sugar yield prospects as the cane crop is still in the stage of maturity," said Sudhir Kumar Panwar, chief of the Kishan Jagriti Manch farmers' group.

On Thursday, Indian sugar futures rose over 1 percent on concerns that drought in the top producing state -Maharasthra - could trim output.

The first official cotton production outlook for 2012/13 was delayed on Thursday as a government agency sought more time to compile it.

India, the world's second biggest producer of cotton, produced a record 35.3 million bales in the crop year ending June 30, 2012.

Parched cotton fields in India, the world's second-biggest producer and exporter, have led to expectations it could cut exports for the first time in three years.

