NEW DELHI Aug 30 India's monsoon rains were 6
percent above average in the past week, the weather office said
on Thursday, the first time they have been heavier than average
in the current rainy season that began in June, in what is
turning out to be a drought year.
The crucial monsoon rains, vital for the 55 percent of
Indian farmland without irrigation, are 12 percent short of
average so far and threaten cereal and pulses production as
drought continues in some areas of west and south India.
In the previous week, rainfall was 2 percent below average,
which is still within a normal range, as the monsoon revived in
rice, cane and soybean growing areas of the world's leading food
consumer and producer.
Rains below 90 percent of long-term averages in the entire
season are considered "deficient," or a drought in layman's
terms.
India, whose huge land mass contains nearly all climates and
soil types, last faced widespread drought in 2009 when the
June-to-September monsoon rains were 22 percent below average
and it had to import sugar, pushing global prices to 30-year
highs.
