* Drought areas of south, north get heavy rains
* First week of above-average rains this monsoon season
* Soybean areas of central India to witness more rains next
week
* Late monsoon revival to help winter sowing - expert
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Aug 30 India's monsoon rains were 6
percent above average in the past week, the weather office said
on Thursday, the first time they have been heavier than normal
in the current rainy season that began in June, in what is
turning out to be a drought year.
The rains, vital for the 55 percent of Indian farmland
without irrigation, are still 12 percent short of average and
threaten cereal and pulses production as drought continues in
some areas of west and south India.
In the previous week, rainfall was 2 percent below average,
which is still within a normal range, as the monsoon revived in
rice, cane and soybean growing areas of the world's leading food
consumer and producer.
The revival has given the government a breathing space and
allowed it to postpone a drought summit meeting to next week.
India, whose huge land mass contains nearly all climates and
soil types, last faced widespread drought in 2009 when the
June-to-September monsoon rains were 22 percent below average
and it had to import sugar, pushing global prices to 30-year
highs.
"Rains are expected to be widespread over cane areas of
north India and soybean growing areas of central parts during
the next week," said a weather official who did not wish to be
named.
The rest of the monsoon rains are unlikely to be influenced
by the El Nino phenomenon, India's farm secretary said on
Wednesday, promising late summer rains for crops such as rice,
soybean, cane and cotton during their vegetative growth.
"Late revival will also improve the prospects of winter
crops such as wheat and rapeseed," said B.C. Barah, a farm
economist.
The revival could delay the retreat of the monsoon season
which usually begins from mid-September, improving soil
moistures before the winter planting season.
India has suffered its second drought in just four years
this season, and has had to take steps to cut irrigation costs
and increase fodder supplies for livestock farmers.
The drought is still expected to reduce cereal and pulses
production, cutting supplies of animal feeds and also increasing
imports of pulses which are an important protein source for the
poor in the world's second most populous country.
But last week, rains were heavier than average over the
drought-hit areas of northwest and south India, easing output
concerns in crops such as rice and cotton. The desert state of
Rajasthan in the north also received heavy rains.
Widespread rains over the hill areas of north India are
expected to improve water levels in reservoirs.
At this stage, the distribution of rains is more important
than quantity as crops are in the growing stage and need only
rains at regular intervals.
Rains below 90 percent of long-term averages in the entire
season are considered "deficient", or a drought in layman's
terms.
(Editing by Jo Winterbottom; editing by Jason Neely)