NEW DELHI, Sept 6 India's monsoon rains were 31
percent above average in the week to Sept. 5, the weather office
said on Thursday, the second straight week of heavier than
normal rains, reducing the threat of a prolonged drought in the
south Asian country.
The rains, vital for the 55 percent of Indian farmland
without irrigation, are still 10 percent short of average so far
and threaten cereal and pulses production as drought continues
in some areas of west and south India.
But the severity of the drought has reduced as rainfall in
these areas also picked up during the last fortnight.
In the previous week, rainfall across the country was 6
percent above average, as the monsoon revived in rice, cane and
soybean areas of one of the world's leading food consumers and
producers.
The revival has given the government a breathing space and
it has now postponed a second drought summit to next week.
India, whose huge land mass contains nearly all climates and
soil types, last faced widespread drought in 2009 when the
June-to-September monsoon rains were 22 percent below average
and it had to import sugar, pushing global prices to 30-year
highs.
