* Second straight week of heavier-than-normal rains
* Monsoon rains to remain active next week
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Sept 6 India's monsoon has splashed
back into life, lifting the threat of prolonged drought in the
major rice and sugar producer with a second consecutive week of
heavier-than-normal rains that could revive yields of summer
crops and enable early winter planting.
The rains, vital for the 55 percent of India's farmland
without irrigation, were a hefty 31 percent above average in the
past week, the weather office said on Thursday.
Three-quarters of the way into the season the rains are
still 10 percent short of normal, but the drought's severity
has declined as rainfall picked up during the last fortnight in
west and south India, where output of cereals and pulses had
been threatened.
The revival has allowed the government to hold off further
crisis action and it has postponed to next week a planned summit
on the drought - the second such meeting this year.
"The monsoon scenario has improved as most of the
drought-hit areas of south and western regions received heavy
splash in last week," said a senior official of the India
Meteorological Department, who did not want to be named.
India, with a huge land mass that contains nearly all
climates and soil types, last faced widespread drought in 2009
when the June-to-September monsoon rains were 22 percent below
average and it had to import sugar, pushing global prices to
30-year highs.
The weather office earlier this month officially declared
the rains to be deficient - below 90 percent of long-term
averages and a drought in layman's terms. It is the second
drought in four years.
The government has had to take steps to cut irrigation costs
and increase fodder supplies for livestock farmers as lack of
rains hit animal feed. The drought is also expected to cut
output of pulses and trigger higher imports of a cheap source of
protein in a country with some half a billion poor people.
Although agriculture experts said the revival is unlikely to
erase damage caused by poor rainfall in the first half of the
June-to-September rainy season, it could improve yield prospects
for summer planted crops such as rice, cane, soybeans and
cotton.
It should also help sowing of winter crops such as wheat and
rapeseed and is filling up depleted reservoirs, easing a
potential drinking water shortage.
"Late monsoon revival will mitigate drinking water problems
in rain-fed areas and improve soil moisture before the rabi
(winter) sowing," said Y.K. Alagh, chairman of the Institute of
Rural Management, Anand (IRMA).
Water resources in main reservoirs have shown progressive
improvement, equalling a 10-year average level in the previous
two weeks, also easing concerns about major shortages of
hydro-electric power in Asia's third-largest economy.
In the previous week, rainfall across the country was 6
percent above average, as the monsoon revived in rice, cane and
soybean areas of the country.
The weather official said the monsoon would remain in an
active phase in most parts of northwest and central parts with
no sign of any withdrawal from the desert state of Rajasthan,
where the four-month-long rainy season usually starts its
retreat.
