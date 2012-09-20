NEW DELHI, Sept 20 India's monsoon rains were 44
percent above average in the week to Sept. 19, the weather
office said, the fourth straight week of bountiful showers,
softening the blow of dry weather conditions in the world's
leading producer of farm products.
The weak start of the June-to-September monsoon season
raised the spectre of a widespread drought, curbing sowing of
some summer-planted crops.
Late revival in rains would help boost yield of
summer-planted crops such as rice, cane, corn, cotton and
soybean but might not completely offset the damage, analysts
said.
In the previous week, rainfall was 21 percent above average,
as the monsoon revived in rice, cane and soybean areas.
The rains, vital for the 55 percent of India's farmland
without irrigation, are still 5 percent short of average. The
shortfall has hit planting of some cereals and pulses in some
drought-hit areas of west and south India, threatening output.
Rains below 90 percent of long-term averages are considered
deficient - a drought in layman's terms.
In 2009, when India, whose huge land mass contains nearly all
climates and soil types, faced widespread drought, monsoon rains
were 22 percent below average. The country had to import large
amounts of sugar then, pushing global prices to 30-year highs.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)