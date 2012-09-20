* Monsoon's retreat may be delayed due to late revival
* Rains could be lower in some parts of India next week
* Grain basket gets bountiful rains
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Sept 20 India's monsoon rains were 44
percent above average in the week to Sept. 19, its weather
office said, and were the best since June when the four-month
rainy season made a poor start and went on to arouse concerns in
the major agricultural producer.
It was the fourth consecutive week of plentiful rainfall.
The shaky earlier progress of the June-to-September monsoon
season led to fears of widespread drought, curbing the sowing of
some summer-planted crops.
A late revival would help boost the yield of summer-planted
crops such as rice, cane, corn, cotton and soybeans but might
not completely offset the damage, analysts said.
In the previous week, rainfall was 21 percent above average
and gathered strength in rice, cane and soybean areas.
The rains, vital for the 55 percent of India's farmland that
has no irrigation, remain 5 percent short of average since the
season began. The shortfall hit planting of some cereals and
pulses in areas of west and south India, threatening output.
Rains below 90 percent of long-term averages are considered
deficient - a drought in layman's terms.
In 2009, when India, whose huge land mass contains nearly
all climates and soil types, faced widespread drought, monsoon
rains were 22 percent below average. The country had to import
large amounts of sugar, pushing global prices to 30-year highs.
This year, the monsoon's late revival has already erased
apprehensions of a nationwide drought, said D.S. Pai, a
forecaster at the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
A pick up has raised prospects for winter-sown crops such as
wheat and rapeseed which need a good deal of soil moisture.
Improved rains have also led to higher water levels at
reservoirs.
But the rains could be lower next week in some western
parts, a source at the IMD said.
The monsoon usually starts retreating from the western state
of Rajasthan by mid-September although the downpours of the past
four weeks indicate the seasonal rains could continue for some
more time, the source said.
The northern states of Punjab and Haryana, the country's
grain basket, received heavy rains in the past week.
Higher rains will help India continue with exports of rice,
wheat and cotton. They have already encouraged the government to
adopt various reform measures, including lifting a freeze on
diesel prices last week.
The farm sector accounts for about 15 percent of India's
nearly $2-trillion economy, Asia's third-largest.
