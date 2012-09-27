NEW DELHI, Sept 27 India's monsoon rains were 36 percent below average in the week to Sept. 26, the weather office said on Thursday, as the four-month long rainy season draws to a close with a widespread drought avoided.

The rains were deficient -- a drought in layman's terms -- in the first half of the June-September monsoon season, which is crucial for more than half the country's farmland.

But a revival in the rains from the last week of August has alleviated the situation in much of the country with just a few states still suffering extreme dry conditions.

Rains were 44 percent above average in the previous week, reflecting the heaviest downpours in a week for the monsoon season.

India, one of the world's leading producers and consumers of farm commodities, last suffered a severe drought in 2009 and had to import sugar, pushing global prices to 30-year highs. This year, drought has hit lentils and cereal crops in some states. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Jo Winterbottom and Himani Sarkar) (jo.winterbottom@thomsonreuters.com; +91 114178 1054; Reuters Messaging: jo.winterbottom.reuters.com@reuters.net)