NEW DELHI, Sept 27 India's monsoon rains were 36
percent below average in the week to Sept. 26, the weather
office said on Thursday, as the four-month long rainy season
draws to a close with a widespread drought avoided.
The rains were deficient -- a drought in layman's terms --
in the first half of the June-September monsoon season, which is
crucial for more than half the country's farmland.
But a revival in the rains from the last week of August has
alleviated the situation in much of the country with just a few
states still suffering extreme dry conditions.
Rains were 44 percent above average in the previous week,
reflecting the heaviest downpours in a week for the monsoon
season.
India, one of the world's leading producers and consumers of
farm commodities, last suffered a severe drought in 2009 and had
to import sugar, pushing global prices to 30-year highs. This
year, drought has hit lentils and cereal crops in some states.
