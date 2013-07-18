NEW DELHI, July 18 India's monsoon rains touched
average in the week ending July 17, data from the weather office
showed on Thursday, as rains picked up, particularly in areas
growing oilseeds and cotton.
The rains, which came in heavily at the start of the June to
September season, had slowed in the previous week, giving room
to speed up the sowing of summer crops.
Most crops except rice are now in their last leg of planting
in the country, where 55 percent of farmland relies on monsoon
rains as it is without irrigation.
Seven weeks into this year's monsoon, rains have so far been
average or above, suggesting India will avoid a drought. This
will mean higher rural incomes in the world's second most
populous country, improving sales of everything from cars and
gold to refrigerators.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)