* Average monsoon boosts chance of record grains output
* Rice planting in northeast to continue next month
(Adds expert comments, short-term outlook)
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, July 18 India's monsoon rains turned
average last week and may pick up over areas that grow cane,
oilseed and cotton in northern and western regions next week,
weather department officials said, helping most summer crops
into their last leg of planting.
That could mean India, one of the world's biggest producers
and consumers of grains, has a record harvest this year, a
government agricultural expert said.
During the last week, rains increased in intensity over
areas growing soybean, groundnut and cotton while they eased in
the northwest and the northeast regions.
The rains, which came in heavily at the start of the June to
September season, had slowed to below average in the previous
week, allowing the sowing of summer crops to speed up.
Most crops except rice are now in their last leg of planting
in the country, where 55 percent of farmland is without
irrigation and relies on monsoon rains.
Seven weeks into this year's monsoon, rains have so far been
average or above, suggesting India will avoid a drought. This
will mean higher rural incomes in the world's second most
populous country, improving sales of everything from cars and
gold to refrigerators.
"The country rarely gets such a kind of well-distributed
rains as has happened so far this year," said J.S. Sandhu, the
country's farm commissioner.
The heavy early rains did little damage in crop-producing
regions but in some parts of northern and eastern India, flash
floods and torrential downpours killed hundreds of people and
displaced thousands.
In pockets of south and western regions which had drought
last year, more intense rains have led to higher coverage this
year for crops such as corn, pulses and oilseeds.
Sandhu said the planting for most of the crops, except rice,
would finish by the month's end, but rice sowing in some areas
of the northeast region could stretch to August, as the areas
have received less rainfall so far.
"Rice sowing is on everywhere with monsoon rains," he said.
Farm officials said output prospects for crops including
soybean and corn appeared strong as most of these crops have
already been sown on higher acreage than last year.
"The foograin output could surpass the record level that was
witnessed two years ago, if the current favourable conditions of
monsoon rains continue," Sandhu said.
India recorded the highest ever food grain production in the
2010/11 crop year with 257 million tonnes, including 104 million
tonnes of rice, the main grain crop of the South Asian country.
